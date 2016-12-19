Sumitomo (SHI) Demag confirms new management line-up

× Expand Sumitomo Sumitomo (SHI) Demag‘s new management team with CEO Gerd Liebig (centre), COO Andreas Schramm (left) and CTO Hideki Kuroiwa (right).

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has confirmed its new management line up following the announcement of a new CEO in October.

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that Gerd Liebig will succeed outgoing CEO, Dr. Tetsuya Okamura, from January 1, 2017. Liebig is Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s first German manager to head up the company since the takeover by the Japanese parent company, Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Okamura will take over a new responsible position at Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd and Liebig will be joined on the management team by Andreas Schramm, who as COO will assume responsibility for the operative side of business at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag.

In addition, Hideki Kuroiwa will also be appointed to the board of management as CTO at the beginning of 2017. He will be responsible for the injection moulding machine manufacturer's technical product development, developing product synergies and innovative customer solutions in conjunction with the Japanese parent company.

Sumitomo says with the new management structure it intends to advance the development of uniform platform concepts, particularly in all-electric machinery. The aim is also to integrate technical development further to accelerate these processes through the exploitation of synergies.

“We are extremely thankful to Dr. Tetsuya Okamura who, in addition to invigorating the company greatly in a strategic sense, has strengthened the current growth process through targeted investment and initiating the focus on core competencies,” commented Liebig.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has recorded a considerable increase over the last two years in its shares in key strategic markets. This growth is reflected in the current increase in capacities of over 20 percent in its Schwaig and Wiehe plants in Germany.