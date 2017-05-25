Sustainable products are big winners at DuPont Awards

This year’s DuPont Diamond Award for Packaging Innovation has been won by the Fritz Water Vest, which allows people in developing countries to carry almost 10 litres of water easily and safely.

Judges felt the product was an out-of-the-box solution for a significant global problem, and was designed with an overwhelming sense of the greater good.

× Expand DIAMOND Winner: Fritz™ Water Vest (Solutions Inc., USA)

Bernard Rioux, Global Packaging Leader for DuPont, said: “The DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation demonstrate how creative, committed, and agile the packaging industry is in addressing global issues and consumer needs. This year’s winners included solutions for novel food storage, fermenting food products, premium beauty products, and new packaging to target millennials and more. This competition brings out the very best of everyone in the packaging industry, and we are thrilled to see innovators raising the bar each year.”

The Awards, in their 29th year, featured a number of products themed around sustainability, such as DOW Agroscience’s lightweight sustainable agrochemical auto-stackable 15 litre PET containers, and Plantic Technology’s Plantic R Ultra-high barrier renewable and recyclable packaging materials.

Scotland-based Insignia Technologies won a Gold Award for the Insignia Freshtag, a dynamic shelf-life indicator that is designed to change colour over a pre-set number of days at a prescribed temperature.

This helps give consumers a more realistic view on the actual life of the product based on the different conditions it has been subjected to.

