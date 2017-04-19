Sustained sales growth and recent acquisition sees new appointments at Bunting

× Expand bunting staff Tom Higginbottom and Gordon Kerr have joined Bunting Magnetics Europe

Following a period of ongoing sales growth and the acquisition of Master Magnets at the beginning of the year, Bunting Magnetics Europe has announced the appointment of two new staff members.

The company, based in Berkhamstead in Hertfordshire, says the addition of Tom Higginbottom to its external sales team and Gordon Kerr to a business development role will enable it accommodate increasing demand from customers.

“Meeting clients at site continues to be one of our top priorities. It enables us to get a better understanding of the problems faced by the client, which ultimately results in being able to offer better solutions,” explained David Hills, Bunting’s Head of Sales.

“As we [Bunting} have grown and expanded, the demand for visits has increased and appointing Tom was a natural progression. Tom has a wealth of engineering experience and is an exciting addition to the team.

“With Gordon, we have a new focus on business development. He will be working very closely with the external sales team, identifying potential clients and arranging meetings. His appointment marks the proactive action we need to take to reach out to new customers.”