Take a snap of modern manufacturing for EEF competition

The annual EEF manufacturing photography competition is asking for photographers of any ability to take photographs that capture the spirit of modern manufacturing.

They can exhibit any stage of the manufacturing process, and the competition welcomes photographs from both traditional and high tech sectors.

£5000 worth of prizes are available between the three categories, which are professional, amateur, and young photographer.

Photography and industry experts will shortlist the entries, and the winners will be announced in December.

Terry Scuoler, CEO of EEF, says: “From investing in the future through apprenticeships to proudly standing at the forefront of world leading technology, British manufacturing is the beating heart of the economy.

The manufacturing photography competition showcases the ingenuity and creativity that takes place every day in the sector.”

Entries close on 30th September 2017.