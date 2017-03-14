TCL Packaging appoints Mark Clayton as MD

TCL Packaging in Telford has announced that Mark Clayton, previously Managing Director with Petlon Polymers in Gloucestershire, has joined the company as Managing Director designate.

The move came after current Managing Director and majority shareholder, Mike Golding, made the decision to stand down from a day-to-day role as of summer 2017, when he will become TCL’s Chairman as it moves into its next growth phase.

Golding said: “One of the key aspects to leadership is knowing when the time is right to hand over the baton. TCL Packaging is a dynamic and exciting packaging films business with a dedicated team and a fantastic future under Mark’s stewardship. In my new role as Chairman, I can continue to support and guide the long-term future of the business but also free up time for family and other non-work pursuits.”

× Expand John Hallett Clayton Mark Clayton, TCL

Clayton, 38, brings strong skills in strategy and development with a consistent record of delivering outstanding results in revenue growth, operational performance and profitability. He has significant financial expertise but says his strongest suit is people development and building winning teams.

He was UK Director for engineering thermoplastic business Teknor Apex for seven years, before it was acquired by Petlon in 2015. Responsible for the integration process, Clayton then became head of the new organisation before making the decision to leave.

Upon announcement of his new appointment, Clayton commented: “The printed film market is robust with huge potential and TCL has the production capacity to expand. Various market drivers are in our favour - packaging light-weighting, the development of higher-technology polymer films and inks and the high emphasis on shelf-life and high shelf impact from brand owners. The future for TCL Packaging is very bright indeed.”