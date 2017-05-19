Techniplas takes step forward with launch of new website

Techniplas has launched its new website, reflecting the constant growth and development within the industry of high-precision injection moulding, as well as the continuous development of manufacturing in Essex, where Techniplas is based.

The website, www.techniplasltd.com, can provide customers with information about the complete service that Techniplas provide, such as design, assembly, post moulding, decoration, and packaging, which are all available in a range of sectors from medical to agricultural.

Techniplas have the capacity to produce mouldings from less than one gram, up to 600 grams, produced from low-volume batches up to multi-millions.