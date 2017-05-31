Techsil releases two silicone conformal coating formulations

Produced by Momentive, Techsil’s new silicone conformal coating formulations out-perform other conformal coating materials in regards to corrosion prevention.
ECC3011 and ECC3051S can help prevent corrosion on PCB components and surfaces.
They dispel the belief that silicones are at a disadvantage in corrosion prevention due to higher gas permeability.
They out-perform other materials such as acrylics, polyurethane, and polyolefin.
The formulation is solvent free, and contains a UV indicator.
Techsil is an industrial supplier of products such as RTV silicones, adhesives, and sealants.
Momentive is a global supplier of silicones and advanced materials.