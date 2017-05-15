Teknor spreads metal replacement plastics to the US

Teknor Apex has begun globalising technologies that have been developed in Europe, but not are widely available in the Americas or Asia.

The company’s Nylon Division is now named the Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) Division.

A recent acquisition of Teknor Apex, Plastic-Technologie-Service (PTS), will share a portfolio of 30 years of technology development.

These compounds can be used for metal-replacement and other high-specification applications.

Vice President of the ETP Division, Michael A. Roberts, said: “These unique nylon materials deliver processing and physical properties that are superior to anything else currently available on a global scale, and dramatically better than typical PA66 compounded materials.”

This technology includes Creamid, high-performance glass fibre-reinforced polymides, which will be used to manufacture products in the US and Europe.

Roberts added: “By combining unique technologies developed by PTS with those that we have long employed for nylon and other compounds, Teknor Apex is creating a global source of high-performance materials for automotive, electrical, military, and other demanding markets. As with our Chemlon products, the new high-performance compounds will be available worldwide, and we are always prepared to develop custom formulations and responsive customer support.”