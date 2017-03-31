Terry Scuoler, EEF Chief Executive, to step down

Terry Scuoler, the head of the manufacturers’ organisation EEF, is to step down as Chief Executive at the end of the year.

Mr Scuoler, 66, who is entering his eighth year as head of Britain’s leading manufacturing trade body, will continue to lead the group until the end of the year to allow time for a successor to be appointed.

A former army officer, Scuoler was Managing Director of electronics business Ferranti Technologies, where he also served on the EEF regional board in the North West, before being appointed Chief Executive of EEF in 2010.

He has led the organisation through major changes, building the group’s representation work in the Britain and Europe and, significantly strengthening the business services provided by the group to manufacturers and other businesses.

As Chief Executive he has led the sector’s response to recovering from the economic challenges following the financial crash of 2008 and more recently, he represented manufacturing interests in the lead up to the EU referendum and subsequent Brexit debate. He was also a significant supporter of the campaign to keep Scotland in the union during the referendum of 2014.

In 2014 he was elected Chairman of the European manufacturers’ organisation CEEMET, which represents more than 200,000 manufacturing businesses across the EU and has worked hard to try and secure European business leaders support for a smooth Brexit and ongoing trade agreement.

EEF Chair, Dame Judith Hackitt, said: “Terry will be an extremely difficult act to follow. His strong and successful leadership of EEF and the sector is widely recognised and appreciated and reflects his deep-seated commitment to British manufacturing. We know that Terry will continue to lead EEF with that same enthusiasm as the search for his replacement proceeds.”