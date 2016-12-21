Thermoforming is a ‘cool’ option for HARIBO’s festive snowman packaging

× Expand Haribo The HARIBO Snowman Starmix 560g.

A newly-designed, festive packaging solution for confectionary brand, HARIBO, uses thermoforming as a cost-effective method of manufacture.

Produced by UK-based Kingsmoor Packaging, this year’s Christmas edition tub

has a printed outer carton sleeve which, once removed, reveals a thermoformed rigid snowman complete with embossed features on the lid.

“Kingsmoor came up with a number of options for this particular launch, but as a new concept the clear favourite was the snowman,” said Richard Clarke, HARIBO’s Procurement Manager.

“Once the decision was made and the design refined, they responded very quickly to produce the required stock to meet our timescales. The end result is very pleasing.”

Somerset-based Kingsmoor, a seasoned HARIBO packaging supplier, also produced the brand’s Halloween themed tub and lid earlier in the year, as well as Maoam Duo tubs and selection packs as thermoformed products.

“With our work for HARIBO, we are tasked to develop some exciting and innovative packaging solutions. And because thermoforming tooling is a cost effective option, we are able to realise those designs against tight lead times with greater flexibility and cheaper than injection moulding,” said Kingmoor’s Managing Director, James Hill.