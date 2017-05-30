Thermotec announce changes prompted by retirement of Commercial Director

Tony Mousely has announced his retirement from Thermotec Plastics, prompting the company to make a series of changes.

Mousely’s career at Thermotec has spanned two decades, where he started as a Technical Sales Engineer, then Manager, and finally Commercial Director.

Mike McDonough, Owner and Founder of Thermotec, said: “Tony has been integral to Thermotec’s success, growth and developing key relationships with our current customers. His retirement is well earned and we wish him the best. Tony will hopefully continue to pop in and see us when he has some spare time.”

The changes made include the promotions of Jon Shilling to Project Manager, Paul Raybould to Process and Systems Director, Rob Streeter to Operations Director, and Darren Hodgen to General Manager.

Everyone will take part in a Management Development Programme run by Gradvert.

Managing Director, Ian Thurman, said: “Undertaking the Gradvert Management Development Programme ensures we have all the skills necessary to continue to deliver the professional service that our customers and suppliers have come to expect.”