Tosaf masterbatch improves heat stability for extrusion coatings

A new white masterbatch from Tosaf, ME800047, has been developed for extrusion coating applications. Its increased heat stability significantly reduces smoke and odour when processed at high temperatures.

In addition, Tosaf says the new masterbatch contributes to a higher production efficiency compared to traditional products of this kind.

Extrusion coating is a highly demanding process to apply a very thin polymer layer to a substrate at processing temperatures close to the thermal degradation point of the processed polymers (approx. 300°C). Known challenges include necking (the melt dripping unevenly on the sheet in a neck shape), heavy smoke and strong odour due to the high processing temperatures, poor dispersion, gel formation and die buildup.

Tosaf developed ME800047 white to overcome these extrusion coating related issues. It withstands the extremely high processing temperatures whilst maintaining its high dispersion quality.

This, the company says, results in a constantly homogenous coating and reduces the need for filter changes during production. Gel formation is significantly reduced and its opacity allows for a lower addition level of ME800047, even in very thin layers.

As the new white masterbatch does not contain migrating additives, it provides high corona retention, good printability and reduced die buildup.