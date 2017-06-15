Total successfully tests route for part post-consumer recycled polystyrene

Total, the French oil and refining giant, has completed an industrial scale test run to incorporate 20 per cent of post-consumer recycled polystyrene in virgin polystyrene. The trial, which was carried out on an existing production asset, successfully led to products with properties equivalent to virgin polymer.

Jean Viallefont, Vice-President of Polymers in Europe, said: “Polystyrene is one of the easiest polymers to recycle. Our success highlights that polystyrene, which naturally provides outstanding performance for various applications, will be a significant contributor to the Circular Economy. It is unquestionably an innovative way to enlarge the accessible market for recycled polystyrene and to convert a large volume of post-consumer waste.”

Following its results and its plant trials, Total will launch developments to manage any contamination of recyclate. It hopes to create a robust process to handle complex polystyrene waste streams that can be implemented on our different existing production lines.