Toyota’s investment in Derby factory “a sign of confidence” in UK manufacturing

Toyota Motors Europe will invest a further £240 million in its Toyota Manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire.

The factory in Burnaston will be progressively upgraded with new equipment, technology and systems. This will enable production of vehicles on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

Toyota is modifying its production system to bring in ‘Toyota New Global Architecture’, a standardisation of car components’ size and position on standard unitised car platforms. The investment aims to improve the Derby plant’s competitiveness, promoting UK supply chain efficiencies.

Toyota is progressing through a global programme to make its sites produce TNGA-based vehicles. By 2020, most of Toyota’s models will be built using TNGA platforms, which already form the fourth generation Prius and new C-HR crossover, built in Turkey.

The investment also includes £21 million from the UK Government to support training, research and development and enhancements of the plant’s environmental performance.

Johan van Zyl, President of Toyota Motor Europe, said: “We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants. The roll-out of TNGA manufacturing capability is part of this plan. This upgrade of [Toyota Derby] is a sign of confidence in our employees and suppliers and their focus on superior quality and greater efficiency. We welcome the UK Government funding contribution for this activity.

“Our investment demonstrates that, as a company, we are doing all we can to raise the competitiveness of our Burnaston plant in Derbyshire. Continued tariff-and-barrier free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success.”