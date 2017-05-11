Trailblazing the way to waste management apprenticeships

An employer group comprising Veolia, Energy and Utility Skills, Chartered Institute of Wastes Management and WAMITAB has given the go ahead to two new apprenticeship standards.

The Trailblazer association has allowed two resource and waste management focused apprenticeships to proceed, after setting standards for on-the-job learning.

A full standard and assessment plan will now be developed for Level 2 Resource Operatives and Level 4 Research Technical Managers, and a Level 3 standard for Supervisors is being considered.

Differences between previous England apprenticeships and the Trailblazer Apprenticeship include an End-Point Assessment, but the apprenticeships are not focused on qualifications, instead meeting the employer’s own benchmarks.

Colin Church, the CIWM Chief Executive said: “Turning waste into a resource and adopting more circular economic practices is becoming a priority for business and this represents a welcome opportunity to try and ensure these important and fundamental ‘green’ skills are recognised and promoted.”

Chris James, CEO of WAMITAB, said: “[The apprenticeship levy] is one of the biggest changes in apprenticeship design, delivery and funding for over a decade, which should enable employers and learners to access a new style of learning that is directly relevant to the workplace. The government has been pushing for an employer-led approach for the past decade and it is important that professional bodies and awarding organisations pool their experience with employers and key stakeholders to produce a fit-for-purpose standard. The aim is for the new standards to be available for delivery from early 2018.”