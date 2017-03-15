Trelleborg opens polyurethane factory in Retford

Swedish plastics engineer Trelleborg has opened an applied technologies facility in Retford, Nottinghamshire, to grow its polyurethane manufacturing capabilities.

The new plant will be a Centre of Excellence for Trelleborg’s diversified polyurethane component manufacturing, bringing together experience, innovation and technology under one roof.

Ulf Berghult, Trelleborg’s CFO, and Councillor Jim Anderson, Bassetlaw District Council, cut the ribbon to officially open the facility.

Berghult said: “By combining our local expertise from several Trelleborg facilities in the area into one, we will reduce our footprint and environmental impact on the local area. Our investment into this facility demonstrates our long-standing commitment to accelerating performance for our customers both locally and globally.”

Councillor Jim Anderson said: “Bassetlaw is fast becoming a home for some of the most innovative, diverse and successful international companies, and as an authority we are thrilled that Trelleborg has chosen Retford to expand its business.

“The Council’s Regeneration and Investment Team have worked closely with Trelleborg prior to and during the planning stages to ensure that this Centre of Excellence is based in Bassetlaw and, as industry leaders in several different fields, including polyurethane manufacturing, we wish Trelleborg continued success.”

Ray Cann, Managing Director for Trelleborg in Retford, said: “It is essential that we are best placed to meet the growing demands of our customers, not only in terms of capacity, but in terms of developing innovative, cost-effective solutions that provide the upmost quality and performance.

“We are now located in a modern facility with expanded capabilities and services. By heavily investing in the upgrade of our existing equipment we will be able to develop a next generation of new ground-breaking products and will ensure we continue to provide industry-leading solutions that guarantee peace of mind.”