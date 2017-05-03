Tyne Valley Plastics obtains ISO standard for firm’s management

Tyne Valley Plastics, a manufacturer of custom moulded plastic products, has obtained ISO 9001:2015 accreditation from Lloyd’s Register, as one of the first injection moulding companies to achieve the latest generic standard for management systems and company structure.

Tyne Valley Plastics, based in Low Prudhoe, Northumberland, will be supported by the accreditation to invest and open new markets not previously available to the company.

In December 2015, the company’s factory was flooded in Storm Desmond which led to an outsourcing of production and time for repairs.

Three months after the floods Tyne Valley Plastics was in full production, investing in new equipment, expanding its workforce, and increasing customer base, whilst designing and implementing new quality procedures.

Gill Rice, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted that the business has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification and proud of our efforts over the last 12 months to bounce back from the horrible situation of being flooded.

“This certification reflects the efforts of our staff, our commitment to quality work and processes, and our commitment to our customers. We see it as a major investment in the future of the business.”