United Nations and Covestro search for ‘Young Champions of the Earth’

Specialist chemicals manufacturer Covestro has partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme to launch ‘Young Champions of the Earth’, a new initiative that will support people between the ages of 18 - 30 to implement ‘big ideas’ that save the environment. The scheme is sponsored by Covestro, one of the world’s leading polymer companies.

Patrick Thomas, Covestro CEO, said: “We are delighted to support UN Environment on this excellent initiative.

“Sustainable thinking and acting is critical in preserving our planet and improving the safety and quality of millions of people. Covestro seeks to contribute to this goal with products and technologies that benefit society and reduce the impact on the environment. This is the basis of our vision ‘To make the world a brighter place’ – and Young Champions invites the enthusiastic participation of all who care for our future.”

Six Young Champions will receive USD15,000 (£11,700) seed funding each, plus intensive mentoring to help bring their big ideas to life.

‘Young Champions of the Earth’ provides a unique global platform for young people to showcase innovative thinking and positive contributions to the health of the planet. The initiative aims to balance negative discourse on the environment and inspire the next generation of environmental leaders.

The six individuals, representing Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America and Western Asia will be named ‘Young Champions of the Earth’, will each receive US$15,000 in seed funding as well as intensive training and tailored mentoring to help bring their big environmental ideas to life.

Erik Solheim, UN Environment Executive Director, said: “As I’ve seen time and again, when young people are given opportunities and support, they can be powerful catalysts for change. It is our hope that this initiative will inspire thousands of young people around the world to develop innovative ways to tackle the environmental issues that matter to them.”

The winners will be selected by a global jury that includes Erik Solheim and Patrick Thomas. They will be invited to attend the ‘Champions of the Earth’ Gala Dinner, to be held in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, in December 2017.

The application period opens on 22 April and will close on 18 June, apply here.