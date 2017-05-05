University of Southampton joins materials chemistry research programme

× Expand Uni KTN The University of Southampton is the latest academic partner of the KCMC

The University of Southampton has been announced as the latest UK academic partner of a centre of expertise designed to bring together leading research facilities, knowledge and expertise in applied materials chemistry.

The Knowledge Centre for Materials Chemistry (KCMC), which is hosted within the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN), is designed to open up new opportunities for innovation and drive industrial growth for UK chemistry-using industries.

Southampton University joins founder members, Manchester, Liverpool and Bolton, as well as recent member, the University of Bristol, together with the Science and Technology Facilities Council based in Daresbury.

Professor Gill Reid, Head of Chemistry at the University of Southampton, said: “We are delighted to join the KCMC and look forward to many new and beneficial collaborations with fellow researchers in academia and industry who, like us, are at the cutting-edge of transforming research into answers to real-world problems and finding solutions to some of today’s toughest challenges.”