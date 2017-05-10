University students push forward plastic-based designs to ease long-distance travel

Six university students have reached the final of the Design Innovation in Plastics competition, sponsored by Covestro.

The competition, organised by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, and the Worshipful Company of Horners, received a record 166 submissions.

The competition brief, ‘Products for Independent Travel’, challenged students to design an innovative plastic-based product that would create a more comfortable and less stressful travel experience.

The finalists include a ‘Pedlock’ bicycle pedal with an integrated lock, a light therapy face mask, that counteracts the effects of jetlag, and a ‘Skin Watch’, a wristband that reminds travellers to apply sun cream.

Richard Brown, Chair of the judging panel and Managing Director of RJG Technologies, said: “We were most impressed with both the inventiveness and creativity of the finalists as well as the approach they took. Nevertheless, it was a pity that some designs could not be considered, either because of a failure to adhere to the brief or a lack of originality.”

Mike Stuart, Covestro Design Engineer, said: “The finalists have clearly thought through their designs and shown that they are familiar with their market. One or two ideas were clever in their simplicity, and just needed developing a little further, and in one case where an idea was not particularly new, the student has found a new application which has made it novel, and helps satisfy the competition criteria.”

The students are currently refining their designs following feedback from the judges, to present them at a final selection day on May 19th.

The overall winner will be decided and the winner will be announced in London on June 30th.