VinylPlus 2017 unveils speaker line-up

This year’s VinylPlus forum in Berlin in May will see representatives from EU institutions, the UN, academia, product design and architecture deliver thought-provoking discussions on the future of the PVC industry.

Two keynote speeches from Norbert Kurilla, State Secretary at the Slovakian Ministry of Environment and Dr Helge Wendenburg, Director General of the German Environment Ministry, will cover development perspectives towards a circular economy at EU and national level.

Joining them will be Christophe Yvetot, Head of UNIDO Liaison Office to the EU, whose update on the UN Sustainable Development Goals will be followed by Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager.

Dero will highlight its current achievements and how the VinylPlus Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development contributes successfully to the Circular Economy.

Commenting, she said: “Our Circular Economy theme reflects the high-profile debate on the Circular Economy Package and the outcomes from those decisions. With the Circular Economy Package, European decision makers have the immediate opportunity to stimulate growth, innovation and investment in the recycling sector.

“That is what VinylPlus is about: improving environmental protection in a sustainable and economically viable way. Having already made significant progress towards our sustainability goals, including the replacement of lead-based stabilisers in the EU-28 market in 2016, we are continuing this excellent work. Our annual event provides the perfect platform for delegates to collaborate, share and celebrate best practice.”

The programme will conclude with a keynote address from Professor Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker, from the Club of Rome, as well as leading commentators showcasing vinyl’s versatile and sustainable role in eco design and the material’s superior performance in ‘better lifestyles with smart PVC products’.