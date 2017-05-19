VinylPlus considered a ‘frontrunner for circular economy’ at Sustainability Forum

‘Towards Circular Economy’ was the theme of this year’s VinylPlus Sustainability Forum, an annual event, which exists as a platform for discussion on sustainability in the PVC industry.

This year's event was held in Berlin, Germany, on May 10th and 11th.

It explored the opportunities for the contribution of the PVC sector to the circular economy, as a significant objective of EU policy.

The circular economy is a priority for the European Commission in its mission to bring sustainability to the plastics sector.

Josef Ertl, VinylPlus Chairman, explained the importance of Europe’s involvement in the transition towards a circular economy, and the contribution of plastics within this transition.

Mr Ertl said: “The unique characteristics of plastics allow them to make a strong contribution to a more environmentally sustainable and resource efficient Europe.”

Over 170 stakeholders from 30 countries visited the forum, representing academia, government bodies, the UN, the European Commission, designers, architects, and every sector of the PVC industry.

Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager, said: “VinylPlus is considered by many as a frontrunner for the circular economy.”

She also explained that VinylPlus spent 2016 working towards its sustainability goals.

Dr Alexander Janz, from the German Federal Ministry for Environment, added: “The many possible uses of plastics have made them an integral part of our daily lives. It is precisely for that reason that, now more than ever, we have to strengthen the sustainable management of plastics along the entire value chain and in doing so reduce negative effects on the environment and human health.”

The European plastics industry is playing a significant role in the move towards a more sustainable world, and the VinylPlus 2017 Sustainability Forum highlights this.

The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum will return in 2018 at a to-be-announced Spanish location