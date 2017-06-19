Warden Plastics celebrates its diamond birthday

Warden Plastics, a plastic extrusion and moulding manufacturer, celebrates 60 years on 21st June.

The Luton based company specialises in extruded and injection moulded products from a single source, supplying many sectors including automotive, medical and electronic.

The business was started by William Crump, an electrical contractor, in 1957 to chip and sell regranulated plastic. By 1959, the company had two extruders. The business expanded in the 70’s to design and produce plastic extrusions and, through continued growth, today has 14 moulders, 5 extruders and employs 26 staff.

William Crump died in 1970 and his son Peter retired as Managing Director in 2004. He was succeeded by Mark Barrett, formerly of Linpac.

× Expand Mark Barrett of Warden Plastics

Barrett said: “We’re immensely proud of our heritage and to be celebrating 60 years. I think William Crump would be very proud too of the business he founded. A great deal has been achieved. We’ve grown the business, increased profitability, improved manufacturing efficiencies and invested in new machinery. We’ve also established a market leading brand in the waste water treatment sector, won global customers and formed research partnerships with two leading academic centres of excellence, Cranfield Water Sciences Institute and Warwick University.”

Earlier this year, Warden Plastics invested £240,000 in new technology at its Luton factory to meet customer demand and support future growth.

Barrett added: “We’re gaining new customers monthly and they are demanding higher volumes. We’re also building an enviable reputation in wastewater treatment with our plastic biological filter media. Our range of patented spherical and tube formats will help the European waste water industry reduce its energy consumption to meet environmental targets and reduce costs.”