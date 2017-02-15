Website launched to inspire STEM students backed by plastics industry

Made Here Now, a national initiative to encourage more young people to work in manufacturing, has received endorsement from Goodfish, a group of midlands-based toolmaking and plastic injection moulding companies, upon the launch of its new website.

The supporting site, MadeHereNow.com, contains inspirational videos, success stories and advice for young people looking to choose the STEM industries as a career, as well as information for teachers seeking ways to inspire students.

The website was unveiled at the launch of the UK Manufacturing Review 2016-17, an event attended by many of the initiative’s supporters, all of whom were confident about the prospects for British manufacturing.

Peter Marsh, Made Here Now’s Founder, said: “I was encouraged to hear from so many of the people attending this launch event that the future is looking bright for manufacturing in 2017 and I believe our new website has a major role to play in inspiring the next generation of makers and manufacturers.

“The site features a wealth of resources and inspiring stories, many in video format to appeal to our target age group of 11 to 16 year olds, and I hope it will serve to provide manufacturers with the workforce they will need as we move forward in rather uncertain times.”

The Made Here Now website will be part of the UK manufacturing industry’s efforts to fight Britains’ skills shortage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) sectors.

× Expand Made Here Now Made Here Now homepage

The plastics industry is acutely aware of the shortages of skilled workers in creating an obstacle to the development and evolution of businesses within it. In a survey last year, 51 percent of those polled in a BPF survey highlighted finding candidates with the appropriate skills as “a concern.”

Steve Adams, Director at Pepperneck, the Malvern-based marketing agency who made the website, said: “Young people need to be aware that manufacturing is changing rapidly and offers an increasingly well paid, diverse and rewarding range of careers to suit many people’s talents, so the website also signposts young people to the wide range of routes into the profession, including apprenticeships, degrees, work placements and graduate schemes.

“It even features sections aimed at the very first steps students can take to develop a career in manufacturing, including school-based competitions and challenges that will encourage even the youngest student to consider getting involved.”