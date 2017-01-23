Wipak launches ‘laser scored’ bags for user-friendly packaging

Wipak UK, a flexible film maker, has developed a new range of packaging using lasers to make openings on dry food packs.

Laser scoring will selectively weaken a layer of film on food bags, while maintaining the structure of the pack. Wipak UK, based in Welshpool, has used the technology to make openings on its Stabilo bags (commonly used to pack coffee), pillow bags and quad packs.

× Expand Wipak UK new bag Laser scored bag for dry food stocks

Wayne Hallsworth, Wipak UK Sales Manager, said: “Product development is essential to improving consumer convenience and food manufacturers need to be innovative to stand out on the shelf.

“In response, we’ve developed a range of packs with a new, user-friendly opening which is safe, convenient and easy to open thanks to our specialist contour laser-scoring technology. The range’s pinch ‘n’ pull opening eliminates the need for scissors, is neat and tidy and, unlike traditional packs which rip and tear when opened, ensures no product spillage. Each pack in the range can be resealed using an adhesive label and, as the contents do not need to be decanted into a separate container, the packs can maintain brand identity throughout a product’s lifecycle.”