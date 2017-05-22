Wittmann Group builds injection moulding factory extension

The Wittmann Group is planning an expansion of capacities at its injection moulding machine manufacturing facility in Kottingbrunn, Austria. Investing €15 million (£13 million), both its production plant and the administrative area will be extended and remodelled.

All product lines of Wittmann’s PowerSeries machines have increased sales in recent years, and after high orders to start 2017, the group decided to invest further in the expansion of the Kottingbrunn facility.

Specific plans have been made to extend the assembly area by an additional 2,200 m². This area will house the assembly lines for medium-sized and large machines from the EcoPower and SmartPower series, with clamping forces ranging from 180 to 400 tonnes, to complement the assembly line for small machines already in operation since 2015.

Office space will also be enlarged, and two more floors will be added on top of the existing sales office building to accommodate ultra-modern offices and conference rooms.

Construction will start in June of this year and is to be completed before the end of 2017. Work on the extension of parking facilities for company staff is already under way.