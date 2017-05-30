Women in Engineering Day goes international

International Women in Engineering Day 2017, which hosts the theme of men as allies (#menasallies), will be held on the 23rd June.

National Women in Engineering Day was set up in 2014 as a national event to celebrate 95 years of the Women’s Engineering Society.

Last year over 350 schools took part, while the campaign featured on both Sky and BBC News evening slots, and also appeared on BBC Women’s Hour.

Over the past few years it has grown and garnered interest from other countries, and this year it will officially be an international event.

The Women’s Engineering Society (WES) has released a resource pack to help organisations and individuals take part.

Kirsten Bodley, Interim CEO of Women's Engineering Society said: "We're really pleased to have so much support for International Women in Engineering Day this year and aim to increase our reach to a wider audience with our theme of 'Men as Allies', raising the profile of the opportunities available to women in engineering. We're also delighted to be working with The Daily Telegraph to announce the Top 50 Women in Engineering under 35 as part of the INWED17 celebrations on 23 June."