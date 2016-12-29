Yorkshire tea tastes better for being packaged in plastic, says Innovia

× Expand Yorkshire Taylor's of Harrogate use BOPP film from Innovia to keep its tea fresh

Innovia Films says the use of its speciality Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to the packaging industry is providing improved taste, protection and performance.

For example, the company has been supplying Taylor’s of Harrogate with its film, which goes by the trademark of ‘Propafilm’ for over 45 years, for overwrapping its key product lines, including Yorkshire Tea, one of the best-selling in the UK.

“The Propafilm grade that we currently use on our Yorkshire Tea boxes is an anti-static, high speed overwrapping film. The high level of anti-static enhances machine performance and minimises dust attraction onto the wrapped packs. This film also offers good puncture and impact resistance and provides an excellent quality appearance on the finished packs,” explained Conrad Hart-Brooke, ‎Head of Packaging at Taylors of Harrogate.

Working as a key packaging partner to Taylors of Harrogate allows Innovia Films to offer them a range of packaging solutions to meet their box overwrapping needs on the Yorkshire Tea range, as well as several other products.

Neil Banerjee, Market Manager, Innovia Films, added: “Our Propafilm range includes grades that have been scientifically developed to offer a range of markets packaging solutions that meet different criteria.

“They include glossy films to enhance shelf appeal, shrink tightening films for exceptional pack appearance, high barrier films for product protection, easy-open films and clear collation films for multi-pack applications. Besides tea overwrap, Propafilm grades are used in the biscuit and dried foods, confectionery, home and personal care and cosmetic markets.”