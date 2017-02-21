Humble beginnings for a modern plastics industry

× Expand Parkesine The sign in Hackney Wick, east London.

Here, Philip Law, Director-General of the British Plastics Federation (BPF), updates readers on a high level meeting with topline civil servants ahead of Brexit negotiations, applauds Unilever for its ambitious packaging pledge and muses over how a factory in east London provided humble beginnings for today’s modern – and global – plastics industry.

The cogs of the UK economy are now grinding back into action after the post-Christmas anticlimax, the disruption to transport caused by the cold snap, anticipation (and arrival) of President Trump and continuing squabbles over Brexit.

The BPF's intensive start to the new year was marked by a signal meeting on January 18, between the BPF's Council and some key civil servants from the Government Departments for International Trade, Exiting the EU, and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. In the spirit of wanting to make Brexit as big a success for the UK plastics industry as possible, our Council discussed the effects of currency movements on the industry, global trading opportunities and the components of trade deals. Members pointed out the industry's significant reliance on EU migrant labour and the need for access to engineering skills. As our President, David Hall, noted, they “certainly understood” the issues the industry is facing and they were keen to learn about the impact Brexit is likely to have on our businesses. David commented that "they have a good team and they are keen to bat for our side.”

We were very fortunate to get representatives from all the key Ministries to the meeting, as the Governmental machine is frenetically busy at the moment. It's not obvious to the general public, but in recent years, layers of management have been taken out of the civil service. At the same time, the number and weight of issues Government necessarily must deal with has massively increased, Brexit being a leading example. It might not seem fashionable to say it, but it is absolutely key for the UK to have a well-resourced, highly qualified and motivated civil service. Generally, historical relations between UK industry and Government, irrespective of which party is in power, have always been reasonably good, but I do sense that in a Brexit mode, where the description 'UK plc' will have more reality than ever before, that this relationship will become much closer.

Next, BPF's education ‘Ambassadors’ campaign has moved into a higher gear following the training given to 31 volunteers at venues in Manchester and York in early December. Member firms were asked to nominate willing staff to go into schools to present the benefits of plastics. These volunteers received guidance on how to communicate with, and handle, issues connected with children in schools, as well as learning how to conduct experiments illustrating the manufacture and properties of plastics materials and products. They were each given a 'schools kit' – kindly donated by PlasticsEurope – and, with the aid of the Government's STEMNET programme, they are now ready to go into schools. It is heartening that many of our volunteers are young people themselves, as we are convinced that schoolchildren are more readily influenced by people closer to their own age than older people.

Regarding news from the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently, BPF applauded Unilever for its published commitment for all plastics packaging used to be fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. This will clearly be a challenge for Unilever, as it has set itself eight years to achieve this, but one of the biggest challenges will be to change consumer behaviour. BPF members are engaged in the work WRAP is carrying out in standardising collection schemes across local authorities and this should make it easier for the general public to understand what can be recycled and where to place their used items. Ultimately, that should improve the quality of waste streams and make the economics more viable for plastics recyclers.

Finally, on a bitterly cold Friday afternoon recently I was interviewed by SKY Television outside the old 'Parkesine' factory in Hackney Wick, in east London. The aim of the coverage was to trace the historical development of plastics and the contribution it makes to the world today.

I was able to inform viewers that the UK invented the plastics industry in 1862 with the introduction of 'Parkesine', a cellulose nitrate material invented by Alexander Parkes and how he had built his factory in 1866.

I explained the boost given to plastics during the Second World War, when we were cut off from supplies of natural rubber and silk from the Far-East, and how today plastics contribute to energy saving, improved health and hygiene and assist in the preservation of food. Looking back at the remains of the old factory in an area that is rapidly succumbing to demolition companies, I reflected on how, out of such unlikely surroundings, this titan of a global industry had developed.