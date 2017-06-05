PVC 2017: “No longer the black sheep of the plastics family”

With recycling rates reaching a new high, industry initiatives commended by leaders from business and Government and patent applications showcasing new heights of innovation, PVC proved itself as no longer the “black sheep” of the wider plastics industry, but a trailblazer. Leanne Taylor reports from an action-packed three days in Brighton.
PVC 2017
“PVC has always been ahead of the game” - these were the opening sentiments from Stuart Patrick of the IOM3 who pointed to the sheer amount of progress and innovation generated by a mature commodity polymer.
Indeed, PVC’s progress was mapped out by Dr. Brigitte Dero, General Manager of VinylPlus, who focused on how a united PVC industry, involving the entire value chain, is showing the way for the wider plastics industry.
“Working together across the entire value chain was a new approach in the PVC industry. From resin manufacturers, stabilisers and plasticisers producers through to the converters, we are united. VinylPlus has seen almost 200 companies working together since 2007.”
Dero explained how the achievements of the VinylPlus Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development over the past two decades had helped to turn PVC from “the black sheep in the plastic family” to a pioneer and material of choice.
“VinylPlus is now recognised by external stakeholders and is considered by many as a frontrunner for the circular economy. We reached this position by achieving significant and concrete results and have consistently demonstrated our commitment through action,” she told delegates.
Reaching a new high in PVC recycling
Dero chose Brighton as the place to reveal to the industry that PVC recycling has reached “a new high”, with 568,696 tonnes recycled in 2016 through VinylPlus.
A cumulative total of more than 3.5 million tonnes of PVC has been recycled since 2000 thanks to the efforts of VinylPlus, she explained, with the largest volumes from window profiles, followed by cables and flexible applications, pipes and fittings. The target is to recycle 800,000 tonnes per year by 2020.
“Having recycled nearly 600,000 tonnes of PVC last year, we have demonstrated through the VinylPlus Voluntary Commitment that we can divert from landfill significant volumes of PVC waste, thereby contributing to resource efficiency,” Dero continued.
Other recent achievements highlighted at the conference include the development of an Additives Sustainability Framework (ASF) – a new, science-based system for assessing the sustainable use of additives in PVC products. The first ASF is almost complete for window profiles.
Recycling aside, Dero explained how progress was also charted through the recognition of VinylPlus initiatives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this year, where the scheme was “highly commended” by business leaders for its notable contribution to the circular economy.
Dero outlined this contribution further, explaining how VinylPlus provides solutions to a “number of issues” highlighted in the EU discussion on plastics strategy and the vision that “all plastics should be designed, manufactured and used in a sustainable manner, while increasing their durability.”
She concluded by outlining yet more partner collaborations to come, both with EUROCITIES, as well as a major global sports products manufacturer keen to use PVC in its products. “We have become more united. We have received more recognition, from both the political and business side. We must continue to partner other global companies so we can continue this progress,” Dero explained. The outcomes of these collaborations, she hinted, would be unveiled at PVC 2020.
A rather different approach
Not afraid to balance the argument, PVC 2017 invited a “rather different” approach on the future for PVC, with a keynote paper delivered by Professor Michael Braungart of EPEA.
He challenged delegates to think beyond current efforts towards a 'cradle-to-cradle' approach, where products and production processes are designed through principles that are healthy and beneficial to humans and nature. “Sometimes, what I am saying might be a little out of your comfort zone,” Braungart told delgates. “I am saying it here, however, as this is the best PVC conference in the world.”
Within his address Braungart challenged the use of PVC for products where the material cannot be managed, including wall coverings and toys, however, said he fully supported using it for “service or technically responsible” products. “For example, I would support you to use PVC for all pipes,” he told delegates.
Despite his somewhat controversial address, Braungart applauded VinylPlus for its track record in recycling adding, “I do admire VinylPlus for its circular economy thinking before anyone else.”
“Life in the old material still”
Taking to the stage later in the day, Chris Tane, CEO, Inovyn, attributed the European demand for PVC remaining well below peak levels to three elements. Slow demand from building and construction markets following the 2008 crash; the increase in use of recycled PVC; and the loss of competitiveness in the industry in terms of PVC producers since the advent of shale gas in the US were all contributing factors, he believes.
“How do we overcome these issues? “I believe innovation is key – the solution to all of the above,” Tane told delegates.
“People would argue that it is a bit “late in the day” for innovation in such a mature material and industry. However, there has been a huge amount of new ideas patented recently, particularly from Asia. This proves there is life in the old material still.”
Tane highlighted the usefulness of PVC products, as well as its processability and adaptability to different manufacturing processes, versatility and durability as key reasons for new product development.
What’s in a name?
The European Council for plasticisers and Intermediates (ECPI) chose PVC 2017 to announce news of its rebranding to ‘European Plasticisers’. The association said the new name “showed a clear move towards a more inclusive organisation which embraces the infinite opportunities of all plasticisers.”
The association has seen a recent expansion of its membership which currently brings together eight major European plasticiser producers representing over 80 per cent of the market.
“This is more than just a cosmetic change. It is about adapting to the challenges ahead and shifting towards a more inclusive and comprehensive approach. Based on our extensive experience collected over more than 35 years, European Plasticisers aims to project itself towards the full recognition of plasticisers’ contribution to our everyday wellbeing,” explained Jean-Luc Wietor, European Plasticisers’ General Manager.
Collaboration for Cables
The PVC conference was also used by the ECVM (European Council for Vinyl Manufacturers) to announce news of a new organisation established to support the PVC cables supply chain.
‘PVC4cables’ intends to act as a driver for environmentally responsible innovations in the PVC cables sector and as a focal point for dialogue and communications with all stakeholders: compounds and cable producers, regulators, specifiers, installers, electricians, media and the public.
“PVC cables are one of the key application markets in Europe and one of the main sources of recycled PVC,” explained Zdenek Hruska, PVC4cables Project Manager.
“With this initiative, we aim to provide a valuable point of reference for the entire PVC cables value chain and its stakeholders. We are confident that PVC4cables will enhance cooperation among PVC resins, additives, compounds and cables producers to promote the technical and functional benefits of PVC cables, and will stimulate research and over innovation to further improve products’ quality and sustainability.”
A successful event
The conference attracted a record 526 delegates from over 43 countries and showcased almost 70 papers. Concluding, Stuart Patrick said: “We’ve always aimed to progress based on sound science. That’s what we’ll focus on over so we can continue to keep ahead of the game.”