ABB to hold ‘Switch to Robots’ seminar

ABB is holding a seminar exploring new possibilities for UK SME manufacturing companies due to reductions in the cost and complexity of robotic automation.

Switch to Robots will be held on 20th June 2017, at ABB’s Milton Keynes site.

It includes a step-by-step guide to specifying, installing, and operating a robot.

It also advises on how to propose the suggestion of using robots to a company’s Financial Director.

Alongside this, a hands-on-workshop will occur, to allow those attending to use the latest robot technology, which includes ABB’s RobotStudio offline programming software, which can be used to reduce time and cost of setting up a robot system.

Mike Wilson, General Industry Sales Manager for UK and Ireland ABB Robotics, said: “Misconceptions about the cost, flexibility and complexity of robots are stopping many small to medium UK manufacturing companies from realising their true potential. Our Switch to Robots event has been designed to help businesses to easily identify whether a robot could be beneficial and explain the steps they need to take in specifying and installing the best solution for their requirements.”