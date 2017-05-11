EEF and Cambridge Institute for Manufacturing offer Industry 4.0 guidance

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, and the Institute for Manufacturing in Cambridge will team up at a major seminar next month to offer guidance from some of the UK’s leading experts on how to become a fully digitalised manufacturing enterprise.

The event, to be held at the IfM in Cambridge on June 15th, will bring researchers, professionals and manufacturers together to learn how to tackle the challenges of adopting business strategy to digitalisation, how to transform business operations, as well as exploring the opportunities adopting Industry 4.0 offers for manufacturers.

Delegates will hear from a range of the IfM’s leading experts on Industry 4.0 including Professor Andy Neely and Professor Duncan Macfarlane, together with Phil Smith, Chairman of Cisco. Smith is one of the UK’s leading champions of innovation and digitalisation and launched Cisco’s British Innovation Gateway (BIG) programme, a legacy of London 2012, to spark nationwide ingenuity, ambition and growth through technology entrepreneurship

They will also be joined by Terry Scuoler, EEF CEO, and EEF’s Consultancy Director, Martin Strutt.

The speakers will be sharing advice about the digital future of manufacturing and the opportunities Industry 4.0 will bring.

Martin Strutt, EEF Consultancy Director, said: “Industry 4.0 brings with it a number of benefits to manufacturers, but not one business is the same. This seminar will give companies the chance to learn how to adopt the right solution to transform their operations, improve productivity, innovate and compete for greater customer value.”