Event aims to engineer future success for women in STEM

The Women in Materials group, a division of the IOM3, is holding an internationally-themed event for National Women in Engineering Day, held annually on 23rd June.

Various women have been invited to discuss working internationally, collaborative global research products and sourcing funding from abroad.

Held at the Woman in Material’s HQ in London, talks include keynote speaker Professor Serena Best, Professor of Materials Science at Cambridge University, a representative from the Daphne Jackson Trust, and a discussion on balancing careers alongside family life in various cultures.

NWED intends to encourage women’s involvement in engineering, an industry in which plastics are integral, and to show the career opportunities available to girls.

Last year for NWED, schools held over 350 events and a promotional video, named ‘pushing boundaries’, was played over 500 times.

The sub-theme for National Women in Engineering Day this year is men as allies (#menasallies).