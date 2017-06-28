All Electric debut from Negri Bossi at Interplas

Negri Bossi will debut its ELE180 all-electric machine in the UK at Interplas, on stand H70.

The machines are designed for maximum reliability and achieve energy savings of up to 80 per cent, when compared to conventional hydraulic drive solutions. Substantially reduced cycle times, due to full overlapping movements, are also key features. The range, which is available from 50 to 350 tonnes, is equipped with the latest ‘Tactum’ multi-touch controller which will be demonstrated at Interplas.

The ELE180 will mould a four-impression in-mould labelled disc equipped with a Sytrama side entry robot, running in a three second cycle.

Also on demo is a servo hydraulic Canbio ST 250 tonne machine. A Cartesian Robot will remove four wine glasses from the mould and place them on a conveyor, where a Sytrama six-axis robot fills the glasses with juice.

Interplas runs from 26 - 28th of September, at the NEC Birmingham, with Negri Bossi at stand H70 serving some delicious Italian coffees.