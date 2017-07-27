Arburg at Interplas: Displays from high-volume stacking boxes to individual implants

Arburg will present the production-efficient manufacture of plastic parts in both high volumes and as one-off parts at the Interplas 2017, in the NEC Birmingham 26 - 28 September. Here it reveals what visitors can expect from Arburg at Interplas.

The Austrian IMM manufacturer will take its place at Stand H4, Hall 4, and has revealed its focus for the show – the Allrounder Golden Electric for cost-effective entry into electric moulded part production, and Freeformer, Arburg’s Plastic Freeforming for additive manufacturing of implants made from medical grade PLA.

An Allrounder from the electric entry-level Golden Electric machine series will demonstrate the cost-efficient automated production of high-quality parts based on the example of "stacking boxes". A vertical Allrounder 275 V will be used to demonstrate the possibilities of the central Selogica control system. The fact that the Freeformer is in principle capable of processing the same materials as used in injection moulding will be demonstrated with implants made from medical-grade polylactide.

The electric Allrounder Golden Electric machines are available in four sizes with clamping forces from 600 to 2,000 kN. Thanks to consistent standardisation with, for example, a fixed combination of distance between tie-bars, clamping force and injection unit size, this machine series offers an outstanding price/performance ratio. The dual five-point toggle system ensures high-performance and fast cycles. The play-free spindle drives operate with great precision. The position-regulated screw ensures excellent moulded part quality.

Colin Tirel, Managing Director of Arburg UK in Warwick, said: “The Interplas trade fair affords an excellent platform for presenting our wide range of machines for the production-efficient manufacture of plastic parts to our customers in the UK and Ireland. This year, we will be presenting an electric Allrounder Golden Electric injection moulding machine, a vertical 275 V hydraulic Allrounder and the Freeformer for industrial additive manufacturing.”

“At the Interplas 2017, we will demonstrate the capabilities of our robotic systems on our electric injection moulding machines. After all, automation is key for many of our customers, helping them to increase productivity and remain competitive. We have an expert in production cells at our subsidiary and are able to offer complete turnkey systems from a single source.”

Arburg will use the example of stacking boxes to demonstrate why the Golden Electric entry-level electric machine series is mainly used for cost-effective, reproducible manufacture of high-quality technical parts - an Allrounder 470 E Golden Electric with a clamping force of 1,000 kN and size 290 injection unit will produce the 74-gram moulded part in a cycle time of around 20 seconds. A linear Multilift Select robotic system removes the stacking boxes and sets them down onto a conveyor belt.

× Expand Arburg Arburg Allrounder Golden Electric series

The second injection moulding exhibit, a vertical Allrounder 275 V, will demonstrate the benefits of the freely programmable central Selogica machine control system. These include, for example, intuitive graphical sequence programming, automatic plausibility checks, integration of robotic systems and peripheral equipment, as well as the allocation of access rights. Furthermore, the Selogica ‘set-up assistant’ module helps you to set up and configure the machine quickly.

Arburg will also demonstrate the potential of Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) for medical technology, to make implants from resorbable plastic. A Freeformer will use an additive manufacturing process to produce customised implants for facial and cranial bones from the same qualified, commercially available plastic granulate as used in injection moulding. The raw material employed is medical polylactide (PLA), which is resorbed by the body after a defined length of time.

In terms of industries and areas of application, the possibilities of the Freeformer are virtually unlimited. It is equipped with two discharge units as standard. This enables it to process an additional component, for example to manufacture a part in different colours, with special tactile qualities or as a hard/soft combination. Alternatively, structures can be built up from a water or alkaline-soluble support material, enabling complex part geometries to be achieved. The integration of functions by combining part production and assembly in a single process step is a further means of achieving cost efficiency. With this additive manufacturing process, complete modules can be produced in a fully-assembled state.