Boddingtons celebrating new plant at Interplas

Boddingtons, an award-winning plastics injection moulding manufacturer, will showcase its services available at its new £4.6m manufacturing facility during Interplas 2017.

The company’s new injection moulding plant in Kent was opened in November last year by Lord Digby Jones, who praised the vision of Boddingtons and the company’s investment in ‘amazing new manufacturing facilities.'

Boddingtons’ Class 7 clean rooms are equipped with a total of eight moulding machines, beside the press automation, in line printing and other technical services, all producing a great variety of medical technology parts; from DNA trays to needle holders, endoscopy products and medical tubing.

× Expand Andy Tibbs by Cleanroom

Capital investment at the company is being matched by full-scale training in lean manufacturing techniques. A pilot class of six individuals from various Boddingtons departments started the training in November 2016 and will complete later this year, applying the new skills to various in-house projects.

Andy Tibbs, Boddingtons’ Managing Director, said: “We see our people investment as essential - especially in view of the continuing development of the plastics processing industry, the advent of Industry 4.0 and our ever-increasing need for production excellence.”

Boddingtons has won the prestigious Plastics Industry Awards (Industrial Design category) for three years in a row; 2013-15. In 2016 the company won the prestigious Plastics Processor of Year category of award.

Boddingtons manufacturing credentials have been honed and perfected over the past sixty years. The company welcomes OEMS, product developers, brand managers and associate manufacturers to its Interplas 2017 stand in order to discuss new business.