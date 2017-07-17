BOY to bring three injection moulding machines to Interplas

BOY Germany will join its British representative at Interplas (26th – 28th September 2017, with three BOY Injection Moulding Machines – a BOY XXS, an automated BOY 35 E VV and a BOY 60 E.

Bob Wilson from BOY GB, said: “Interplas is an ideal platform for us to show new machines, technologies and applications. This year, too, we are expecting many visitors at our booth. The new BOY XXS - a table top machine with a clamping force of 6.3 tons and compact dimensions - will surely be of special interest for our trade visitors. "

The Managing Director of BOY, said “The compact automation of a BOY 35 E VV (350 kN closing force and 1.67 m² installation area) with two collaborating robots will certainly be one of the highlights at this year's Interplas. The production of plastic beer glasses which are individually labelled on demand and presented directly to the visitor from the robotic hand will additionally attract the attention of the visitors at the BOY booth”.

BOY’s UK team expects a continuous growth for BOY in the British market.