Bunting showing magnetic removal at Interplas

The latest Magnetic Separation and Metal Detection technology will be on display on the Bunting Magnetics stand (Hall 4, Stand H11) at Interplas 2017.

Dave Hills, Bunting’s Head of Sales, said: “Interplas is the number one exhibition for the plastics sector in the UK and the show gives us a great opportunity to meet many existing and new customers.”

The Magnetic Separators and Metal Detectors on the Bunting stand at Interplas are designed to capture, identify and remove metal contamination. The presence of rogue metal damages processing equipment and affects the end-product quality and reject rates.

× Expand Bunting Bunting FF Drawer Grate Magnet

Magnetic Separators with Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets remove even the smallest magnetically-susceptible particles. On the stand will be examples of extremely strong Magnetic Grates, Plate Magnets, Tube Magnets, and the industry-standard FF Drawer Grate Magnet. Visitors will be invited to test the magnetic strength for themselves.

The FF Drawer Grate Magnet is specifically designed for removing magnetically-susceptible particles from plastic. The standard model has 2 banks of Neodymium Rare Earth Tube Magnets mounted inside a sealed housing. Other variations are available including a low profile design for positioning underneath large hoppers and silos.

For a complete metal separation solution, the FF Drawer Grate Magnet is fitted above a quickTRON Metal Detector. The Metal Detector then identifies and rejects any non-ferrous metals.

“This combination [FF Drawer Grate Magnet and the quickTRON Metal Detector] offers the best method of removing metal from free-falling materials,” explained Dave Hills. “The Magnetic Separator captures and holds any magnetically attracted metals such as steel screws, bolts, steel slithers from worn equipment, and even work-hardened stainless steel. This always proves to be the bulk of the metal contamination.

“Any remaining metal will be identified as it passes through the Metal Detector and then ejected. The cleansed plastic can then proceed safety into the next stage of the process, whether than is to the extruder or granulator.”

A working, production-sized model of the combined FF Drawer Grate Magnet and quickTRON Metal Detector will be on the Bunting stand at Interplas. Regular demonstrations will enable visitors to witness the capabilities of the complete metal separation system.

A range of pTRON Metal Detectors designed for use in Pneumatic transportation lines will also be on display on the Bunting stand.

“The combined experience of Bunting and Master Magnets means that we have a solution for most metal separation problems. The Master Magnets Eddy Current Separator is an industry standard and is used to remove non-ferrous metals from plastics in recycling operations across the world,” said Hills.