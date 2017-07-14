Chess Plastics make move to Interplas

Chess Plastics manufactures high quality plastic components and assemblies and is now celebrating its 50th year. A highly skilled workforce operates from 35,000 square feet in Droitwich, Worcestershire working a 3 shift system, 24 hours a day.

This autumn Chess will instal a further medium and large sized moulding machine at Chess Plastics in the 650T – 1000T range, set for a launch at this year’s show.

With around 17 modern Negri Bossi moulding machines which range in size from 400 tonne up to 1300 tonne lock, it makes medium to large injection mouldings from 0.5 kg to 12 kg in weight.

The machines are fully automatic and fitted with six axis robots to give consistent, on-time and high quality production parts.

Modern MRP systems with barcode scanning and production monitoring software enables Chess to monitor orders from receipt, through planning and production and inspection into stock and despatch, giving real time order tracking.

The solutions given cover initial design through to finished components. The project management ensures the most suitable toolmaker, material supplier and designer all work together on a project to ensure the ultimate quality of the product.

Chess Plastics is committed to delivering excellent service and quality levels. Our ISO accredited systems, our quality engineers and LEAN trained workforce ensure that products are right first time.