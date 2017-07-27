Colloids celebrating 50 years trading at Interplas

"Coloured by Colloids" is the Interplas 2017 theme for Colloids Limited (Hall 4 F68), a leading manufacturer of high quality coloured and black speciality compounds, additives and bespoke masterbatches. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Colloids is a long established UK supplier, with proven colour matching capabilities, along with an innovative in-house research team and technical masterbatch expertise for extrusion, injection and blow moulding. Colloids provides both added value processing and end use customer benefits.

Colloids now supplies internationally in Asia from its production facilities in China. Being part of the market leading multinational Tosaf Group, it also has overseas links to sister companies in Germany, Turkey, The Netherlands, Israel and the USA, offering a global service to the plastics industry for colour, blacks, additive and special effect masterbatches. The same colour match service is available worldwide from centres in Europe, USA and Asia, all equipped with identical colour matching machines exactly calibrated to guarantee consistency from any location.

Colloids has automotive industry ISO/TS 16949 accreditation, with its manufacturing sites having ISO 9001 and 14001 approvals, and work closely with OEM manufacturers in bespoke colour matching and the development of plastic component colours and special effects for the automotive industry worldwide.