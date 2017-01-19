Demand from UK plastics industry sees Interplas expand into additional hall

× Expand Interplas Interplas is expanding into an additional hall for the 2017 edition.

Interplas, the leading trade show for the UK plastics industry, is to expand outside of a single hall for the first time since 2005 following a huge surge in demand for space.

With the current floorplan being over 85 percent sold nine months out from the event opening, with both potential and existing exhibitors clamouring for space, the decision was made in December to increase the size of the 2017 floorplan.

September’s edition will now encompass all of Hall 4, as well as half of neighbouring Hall 3A, representing an increase of 23 percent compared to the previous edition in 2014.

The triennial trade fair, which will return to the NEC in Birmingham, UK, from 26-28 September 2017, will remain co-located with TCT Show, the leading event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies, which will be in the remainder of 3A and the whole of Hall 3.

Interplas 2017 has already secured stand bookings from some of the industry’s biggest names, with many taking an increased floor space to replicate the high levels of success seen in the 2014 outing.

This success is proven by the last edition’s post-show analysis, which revealed that 89 per cent of exhibiting companies achieved their objectives, 88 per cent rated the visitor quality and quantity as “good or excellent” and 56 percent said they had won new business during Interplas 2014 or expected to because of their participation at the show.

Commenting, Duncan Wood, COO of Organiser, Rapid News Communications Group, said: “The key to the continued resurgence of Interplas under the management of Rapid News is the level of business created and executed at the event.

“The post-show feedback from 2014, along with the number of exhibitors clamoring for space at the 2017 edition, is the clearest indication yet that Interplas is the definitive event for the UK plastics industry and one in which exhibitors can be confident delivers worthwhile return on investment.”

With visitor numbers reaching 10,293 at Interplas 2014, organisers are expecting another increase in footfall for 2017’s three-day event. Preparations are well underway for a number of new and exciting seminars, features, workshops and training sessions that will provide added value to attending the show.

The show will also include a top-level conference with some of the industry’s most interesting and authoritative speakers presenting in a purpose-built auditorium new for the 2017 edition.