DMN-Westinghouse show HP Rotary Valve at Interplas

At Interplas in September, DMN-Westinghouse will exhibit its new High Pressure Rotary Valve, designed specifically for the plastics industry.

There are two elements that effectively set the HP (High Pressure) series of rotary valves apart from other models in the DMN-Westinghouse range - the HP valve can run up to 3.5 bar g. Secondly, it is the way that the inlet has been designed. Together, both elements ensure that product degradation is minimal as the product travels through the valve and energy costs are reduced by cutting air leakage by up to a third. The HP valve is available in sizes 200, 250 and 300 mm.

Other valves on the stand will be a GL 200 rotary valve which is part of the standard range of DMN valves for handling granular material and a DL 200 rotary valve representing the entry-level range of rotary valves. DMN is also renowned for their diverter valves and will be displaying diverters from the PTD and a SPTDS ranges.

Bob Rogers, General Manager of DMN UK, said: “As this is our first time at Interplas, we have high hopes for a successful exhibition.”