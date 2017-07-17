Dugdale and 4Plas join to offer PVC expertise at Interplas

Dugdale, a leading independent PVC compounder will be represented by it British distributor 4Plas on stand no D51, at Interplas 2017.

The 4Plas team, backed up by Dugdale staff, will be available to discuss new PVC materials and applications.

Andy Tombs, Dugdale Business Development Manager , said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Simon and the expert team at 4Plas. PVC materials are often the unsung hero of plastics processing work today. We have developed some new compounds and formulations in recent years to bring to the attention of the Interplas injection moulding audience.”

× Expand The Dugdale – 4Plas partnership will be represented at the UK’s Interplas exhibition, September 26-28, NEC Birmingham. Andy Tombs (left) will represent Dugdale on the 4Plas stand – headed up by Simon Humphrey (right)

Simon Humphrey, 4Plas Director, said: “Interplas 2017 will, once again, hopefully provide an excellent opportunity to reaffirm the 4Plas brand in our home market.

“We founded our company, offering an extensive range of polymer compounds in order to meet the tough demands of today's marketplace and to offer unparalleled service and support. Dugdale’s PVC injection moulding compounds are second to none and fit our commercial aims perfectly…

“The Dugdale and 4Plas partnership is now some 11 years old and is growing with the industry’s needs and through the innovations and aspirations of the end users. We are delighted to be working together at Interplas yet again."