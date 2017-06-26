Efaflex opens doors to Interplas

Efaflex, a German high-speed door manufacturer, will show its door products and key features such as opening speeds and integrated safety at Interplas.

Efaflex will take three doors to Interplas, each designed with a specific role in mind but all incorporating product innovation and identifiable Efaflex build quality.

The EFA-STR high-speed turbo door, with its spiral design and door opening speeds of four metres per second will be the first of its doors on show – a high speed door with ‘classy aesthetics and superb functionality.’ The contactless spiral design moves quietly and virtually wear free, capable of up to 250,000 operating cycles per year. The EFA-STR is very wind resistant, making this high-speed door ideal for extreme use.

× Expand Efaflex Efaflex Doors

For visitors seeking a premises upgrade, Efaflex’s second door on show, the EFA-SST is suitable. This classic high-speed insulated door has three variants for maximum appeal. It combines unrivalled noise insulation with door opening speeds of up to 2.5 m/s and up to 250,000 load cycles per year. This ‘work horse’ of a door is class 2-4 wind resistant and achieves heat insulation of between 0.66 and 1.52 W/m²K for reduced energy costs and maintaining constant temperature zones. It can be fitted with EFA-SCAN - the world’s first laser scanner to be used in conjunction with a high-speed door to intelligently prevent false activation and reduce the potential for dangerous incidents.

As an internal door, suitable for use in processing areas where logistics staff work, the fabric roll-up EFA- SRT fits the bill. This quality solution is a great all-rounder and available in a variety of curtain colours and window options, designed to keep temperature zones constant and reduce energy bills.

Interplas runs at the Birmingham NEC, September 26, 27 and 28 2017.