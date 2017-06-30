Engelmann & Buckham to showcase testing innovations at Interplas

× Expand Aquatrac E&B will demonstrate the new Aquatrac Station from Brabender Messetechnik at Interplas

A “revolutionary” new instrument for the determination of moisture content in plastic granules is just one of the innovations that will be displayed by Engelmann & Buckham (E&B) at Interplas 2017.

Engelmann & Buckham, a supplier of manufacturing machinery, will showcase the new Aquatrac Station on behalf of Brabender Messtechnik, one of the principle companies it represents in the UK.

Aquatrac Station measures very low levels of moisture, down to 1ppm, in thermoplastics, resins and elastomers, without requiring chemicals, reagents or carrier gases.

Suitable for shop floor and laboratory environments, the device uses a high-end capacitive dew point sensor to measure the water vapour content circulating within a vacuum. The precise measurement of the gas temperature enables an automatic calculation of the percentage residual moisture present in each sample.

Other machinery to view on the E&B stand of interest to businesses undertaking polymer R&D, includes a working demonstration of Xplore Instruments’ MC15 vertical conical twin screw micro-compounder.

The team will show how very small samples, from 15ml down to 3ml, can be compounded, extruded and injection moulded to produce a colour plaque, tensile test bar or product sample quickly, enabling the user to analyse dozens of different formulations per day.

The MC15, has a 64 HRC barrel hardness and 2000 Vickers hard coating, pH resistance of 0 – 14 and up to 450°C operating temperature, and is constructed to mix and process small quantities of highly viscous, corrosive and abrasive compounds to a standard unmatched by any of its competitors, says E&B.

As well as the facility to equip the MC15 with other post extrusion devices, such as cast film and single and multi-filament take-off systems, rheological data such as shear rate, shear stress, melt torque and melt viscosity can also be acquired.

Finally, for packaging manufacturers, E&B will display PermTech instruments for measuring the gas permeability of polymer films, bottles and packages.

Uniquely, one single instrument can accurately measure the transmission of Oxygen, water vapour and CO₂, with automatic software control on the same sample, enabling time, money and space savings.

of the single or double cell PermTech devices can measure the gas transmission at predetermined humidity and temperature levels and are compliant with all the relevant DIN, ASTM and ISO standards.

The high level of measurement accuracy is achieved for Oxygen detection by using a coulometric sensor, and for CO₂ and water vapour by using an infrared sensor.

Find them:

Hall: 4

Stand: J33