ExxonMobil to launch ‘Energy Saving Guide for Injection Moulding Companies’

ExxonMobil has developed a new ‘Energy Saving Guide for Injection Moulding Companies’ it says can help plastics processors save energy and optimise their operations.

Developed in partnership with energy industry expert, Dr Robin Kent, and Applied Market Information, the free guide will be launched via a dedicated webinar on 12th September before being available to visitors at Interplas between 26-28th September.

You can register for the webinar and download the guide for free after the event though this link.

The handbook details likely savings that are available, including switching your hydraulic oil to an advanced oil such as Mobil DTE 10 Excel™ which can help increase hydraulic efficiency by up to six per cent[i].

Experts on hand at Interplas, on stand E88, will also be showcasing the company’s range of high performing lubricants, greases and lubrication services.

ExxonMobil’s range of Mobil lubricants are available through authorised UK distributor, WP Group, that has recently announced expansion of its remit to customers in Scotland and the North, Midlands and South East regions of the UK. For distribution in Wales and the South West of England contact Chemical Corporation.