FANUC and Hi-Tech to join forces at Interplas 2017

FANUC, a leading maker of factory automation systems, will join forces with key strategic partner Hi-Tech Automation at the Interplas 2017 event at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.

The two companies will showcase their ‘Easy Cell’ range of Plug and Play Automation solutions on stand D70.

These will include a 50-tonne Roboshot injection-moulding machine paired with an LR Mate Easy cell.

Also on display will be a 150-tonne Roboshot machine alongside a CAR20 Cartesian robot and a 300-tonne Roboshot machine with plate-mounted M10 long-arm robot in a small footprint Easy Cell.

Visitors can also take a close look at the FANUC Robocut C400 Wire EDM machine along with FANUC MT-LINK. This is an advanced machine monitoring system which collects process and production data from FANUC machines wherever they are in the world and logs this on a central database, allowing increased analysis and traceability. Optional features include material resin evaluation, e-mail notifications on machine alarms, Roboshot viewer (allowing remote monitoring of the programming screen) and Euromap 63 connectivity.

Andy Armstrong, Sales Manager at FANUC UK, said: “The quality of visitors to Interplas is always high and we are delighted to be linking up with Hi-Tech Automation for the event this year. The stand will display a broad spectrum of integrated systems showcasing the ability of our technologies to deliver complete automated solutions with unrivalled control and visibility.”

fanuc.eu