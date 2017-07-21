Genesis bringing standout silo to Interplas

Genesis Process Solutions will exhibited be the fourth time at Interplas and, as in past events; its stand will feature a Krause flexible silo, which is available in sizes from 1 tonne to 50 tonnes, as the most visible part of the stand. Complete with stand, it will tower five metres high.

Also on Genesis’ stand will be a range of Brabender feeders which are used extensively throughout the plastics industry in compounding and master-batch production, along with the Genesis designed prop-flow. Prop-flow was launched at the 2014 Interplas and was designed specifically to handle flake and regrind for the plastics industry.

Flake and regrind material are both very abrasive and in most cases, poor flowing.

While the products can be conveyed, they don’t flow well from hoppers and silos due to the nature of the product propensity to interlace and interlock together. The prop-flow principal is simple, a flat-bottomed discharger that uses a rotating blade – similar to that of a propeller – moves the material to an outlet while keeping the other material around it moving at the same time.

The propeller causes a positive product displacement whilst the central cone prevents any bridging in the centre of the Prop-Flow where there would normally be a dead spot. Sizes range from 600mm diameter through to 1200mm diameter for larger silos.

Genesis Process Solutions will also introduce the Bay Plastics Machinery range of pelletisers.