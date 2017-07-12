Hasco to take mould base tech to Interplas

At Interplas in Birmingham, Hasco will present a large number of innovations, product improvements, application optimisations and new services for mould and toolmakers.

In the field of mould base technology, the manufacturer promises display of application-optimised guide bushes with a circlip groove, together with the individually configurable nameplates for the identification of moulds containing the inventory number, product name, production date or storage location. When it comes to lifting and moving moulds, the new eyebolts conform to the highest standard. Extensions to product ranges in the heating/cooling field permit practically-oriented solutions for tool and mould making.

The hot runner specialists will be presenting the industry with a user-friendly electronic control unit. The clear development specifications here were maximum reliability in production and performance for minimal investment, and the results are certainly impressive. The comprehensive Hasco product portfolio has been consistently enhanced by this high-grade, high performance low-budget controller. A further highlight is the Vario Shot nozzle series ‘one nozzle – 1000 possibilities’, now available in five body diameters from 25 to 50mm and lengths from 56mm to 315mm.

hasco.com

Hall 4 Booth A12.