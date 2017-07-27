Industrial marketing and PR firm OB2B joins Interplas

OB2B Industrial Marketing and PR (Hall 3A CC2) is exhibiting for the first time at Interplas. The business specialises in providing technical marketing and publicity services, particularly to manufacturers of both thermoset and thermoplastics composites, engineering plastics and adhesives. Now in its ninth year, the OB2B team provides cost effective marketing and PR support to a global client base of multinationals and SMEs.

Founder and director Nigel O’Dea has a BSc. in Materials Science and more than 28 years’ commercial experience working for major multinational manufacturers of raw materials and semi-finished engineering plastics, including DSM and GE Plastics. He has expertise in marketing raw materials, additives, semi-finished materials and finished engineered parts, and understands a wide range of polymer production processes including: rod, plate tube, sheet and film extrusion, injection moulding and compression moulding.

At Interplas 2017, OB2B will be promoting the ‘Power of PR’ to gain more brand visibility and help grow sales. Visitors can see examples of application story editorial articles and news press releases written for client companies which gained successful coverage, both nationally and globally, in trade magazines and websites covering key target industry market sectors. PR coverage on-line and in E–newsletters has the added benefit of also stimulating social media activity and improving the search engine ranking of a company’s website.

O’Dea said: “Gaining editorial in a reputable magazine or website is extremely valuable as readers see it as impartial coverage, which for several of my clients has helped to open doors for their sales people and secure new business.”